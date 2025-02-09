Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Teases Diss Track 'Not Like Us' Before Delivering The Ultimate Mic Drop Moment—Samuel L. Jackson, Serena Williams, And SZA Join The Spectacle

On Sunday, Kendrick Lamar took over the Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show with a high-energy set, surprise guests, and the long-awaited live debut of the diss track "Not Like Us."

What Happened: Lamar's 13-minute set at the Caesars Superdome was packed with back-to-back hits from GNX and classics like HUMBLE and DNA.

The energy spiked when Solána Imani Rowe, known professionally as SZA joined him for their 2024 track "Luther" and "All the Stars." Record producer and DJ Mustard hyped up the crowd with "TV Off," while Serena Williams made a surprise cameo showing off her dancing skills.

Samuel L. Jackson, draped in a tailcoat and top hat, played the role of Uncle Sam and added dramatic interjections between songs. The biggest moment came when Lamar teased "Not Like Us" twice before finally dropping the viral diss track.

Why It Matters: After the show, Williams posted on X, formerly Twiter, "Super Bowl halftime show babyyyyyyyyy," later adding, "Let's go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little!"

Super Bowl halftime show babyyyyyyyyy pic.twitter.com/zufoSNdNhe — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 10, 2025

Let's go Super Bowl halftime??! I died a little! 💃🏿 pic.twitter.com/MxEZTl7NUv — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 10, 2025

The star-studded halftime show also had hip-hop artist Flavor Flav in the crowd.

The way the WHOLE stadium just yelled "A MINOOOOOOOOOORRRRR"#KendrickLamar #SuperBowl — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) February 10, 2025

Jackson, who played Uncle Sam during the set, also reacted on social media.

This halftime show also underscored the growing presence of hip-hop at the Super Bowl, following past performances by Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Rihanna. However, many people on X expressed their disappointment with this year's halftime show.

This will be the first Super Bowl in my life that I turn off before it's over. I love seeing the Chiefs get humiliated, but this is just excruciatingly boring. Terrible game, terrible half time show. Bad product all around. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 10, 2025

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, preventing the first three-peat in NFL history in a game broadcast by Fox.

This year’s Super Bowl could become the most-watched ever due to Nielsen's new Big Data + Panel measurement system, potentially increasing viewership from 123.7 million (2024) to around 136.7 million or more, reported NBC Sports.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.