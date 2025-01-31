Eaton Slips On Q4 Revenue Miss, Eyes Growth In 2025

Zinger Key Points
- Eaton's Q4 revenue rose 5% Y/Y to $6.24B, missing estimates, but adjusted EPS of $2.83 beat expectations.
- Eaton forecasts 7%-9% organic growth in 2025, with adjusted EPS guidance of $11.80-$12.20.
Eaton Corporation ETN shares are trading lower on Friday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 results.
Revenue rose 5% year-over-year to $6.24 billion, missing the consensus of $6.34 billion.
Electrical Americas segment sales rose 9% YoY to $2.9 billion, aided by organic sales growth. Backlog at the end of the year rose 29% organically.
Electrical Global segment sales grew 4% to $1.6 billion in the quarter. Backlog increased 16% organically.
Notably, Hurricane Helene and labor strikes in the aerospace industry negatively impacted sales by about $80 million.
Segment margins reached 24.7%, an expansion of 190 basis points YoY. Adjusted EPS rose 11% Y/Y to $2.83, beating the consensus of $2.81.
Operating cash flow stood at $1.6 billion, and free cash flow came in at $1.3 billion in the quarter.
Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman and chief executive officer, said, “Our strong performance in 2024 was a result of robust demand and our team’s successful execution. We’re confident in that continued momentum into 2025 as Eaton is in a unique position to deliver differentiated performance amid powerful megatrends driving higher growth in our markets.”
Guidance: For 2025, Eaton projects organic growth of 7% – 9% and adjusted EPS of $11.80 – $12.20 vs. $12.00 consensus estimate.
For the first quarter, the company expects organic growth of 5.5% – 7.5% and adjusted EPS of $2.65 – $2.75, compared to the street view of $2.70.
Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie sees this as an inline fourth-quarter report.
However, with strong order performance and backlog, along with recent share weakness from DeepSeek news, the analyst anticipates that the stock will outperform today.
Price Action: ETN shares are down 0.71% at $324.79 at the last check Friday.
