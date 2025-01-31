Chevron Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Chevron Corporation CVX will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

Analysts expect the San Ramon, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share, down from $3.45 per share in the year-ago period. Chevron projects quarterly revenue of $48.41 billion, compared to $47.18 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Chevron recently disclosed that its 50% owned affiliate, Tengizchevroil LLP (TCO), has begun oil production at the Future Growth Project (FGP) in Kazakhstan's Tengiz oil field.

Chevron shares gained 0.4% to close at $156.32 on Thursday. .

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $175 to $180 on Jan. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Truist Securities analyst Neal Dingmann maintained a Hold rating and boosted the price target from $160 to $164 on Jan. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $184 to $173 on Dec. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $171 to $188 on Dec. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

