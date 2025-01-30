Crypto Firm Gemini Halts MIT Hiring Due To Gary Gensler's Presence — Winklevoss Twin Calls Appointing Former SEC Chair A 'Bad Idea'

Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, announced a hiring boycott against the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Wednesday due to its association with former SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

What Happened: In an X post, Winklevoss expressed his disapproval of Gensler’s return to MIT’s Sloan School of Management, warning that such a move would have consequences.

“As long as MIT has any association with Gary Gensler, Gemini will not hire any graduates from this school. Not even interns for our summer intern program,” Winklevoss said.

MIT did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Cameron Winklevoss, Tyler’s twin brother, chimed in, saying, “Hiring Gary Gensler, the world’s leading expert on public policy failures, was a bad idea.”

Gensler, who stepped down as SEC Chair earlier this month, will teach and conduct research on artificial intelligence, finance, financial technology, and public policy at the Sloan School of Management. Prior to his SEC appointment, he was a professor of Practice of Global Economics and Management at the institution.

Why It Matters: The Winklevoss twins have been vocal critics of Gensler, accusing him of taking actions during his time as SEC Chair that were detrimental to the cryptocurrency industry.

“No amount of apology can undo the damage he has done to our industry and our country,” Tyler Winklevoss said in a scathing X post from November.

The SEC under Gensler was increasingly vigilant against cryptocurrency firms, with many high-profile names, including Binance, Ripple Labs, and Coinbase, facing lawsuits in his tenure.

The anti-Gensler campaign morphed into a larger protest against the Democrats-led administration and former President Joe Biden.

The twins’ political leanings through financial support. They made Bitcoin BTC/USD donations to campaigns, including those of Trump and John Deaton, a pro-cryptocurrency candidate who unsuccessfully ran against Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

The Winklevoss twins have been strong supporters of Bitcoin and own an estimated 70,000 BTCs, according to data from Forbes.

Image Via Shutterstock