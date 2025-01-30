Caterpillar Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Caterpillar Inc. CAT will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025.

Analysts expect the Irving, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $5.03 per share, down from $5.23 per share in the year-ago period. Caterpillar projects quarterly revenue of $16.53 billion, compared to $17.07 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 15, Caterpillar announced Chief Human Resources Officer Cheryl H. Johnson will retire April 30.

Caterpillar shares gained 0.8% to close at $393.23 on Wednesday. .

UBS analyst Steven Fisher maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $295 to $355 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $471 to $455 on Jan. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Raso upgraded the stock from Underperform to In-Line with a price target of $365 on Jan. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $500 to $515 on Dec. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $455 to $475 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

