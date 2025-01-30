Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Rebound Overshadowed By Fartcoin, Pepe In Memecoin Rally

The meme coin segment gained momentum on Wednesday, riding high on a broader market rebound.
What happened: Solana SOL/USD-based Fartcoin spearheaded the rally, jumping more than 11% in the last 24 hours.
Fartcoin's trading volume surged 87% in the last 24 hours, signaling heavy demand for the frivolously named cryptocurrency.
Ethereum ETH/USD-based Floki lifted over 8%, erasing the losses since the start of the week. Similarly, frog-themed Pepe gained nearly 6% in the last 24 hours.
Solana-based Bonk also traded in the green, netting roughly 5% in returns to its investors.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 11:30 p.m. ET)
|Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)
|+11.20%
|$0.9689
|FLOKI FLOKI/USD
|+8.69%
|$0.0001256
|Pepe PEPE/USD
|+5.95%
|$0.00001281
|Bonk BONK/USD
|+4.92%
|$0.0000255
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's meme coin, Official Trump TRUMP/USD, recorded gains of 3.34%.
Meme heavyweights like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw modest increases of 1.83% and 2%, respectively.
The total meme coin market capitalization grew by 1.65% to $92.29 billion in the last 24 hours, alongside a 3.94% volume increase.
See Also: Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Pushes For Tokenization To Unlock Private Companies Like SpaceX And OpenAI For More Investors
The uptick helped holders recoup some losses from the trepidation caused earlier this week due to China’s open-source AI model, DeepSeek.
Most meme coins were significantly down since the week began, aligning with the broader trend in the cryptocurrency market.
