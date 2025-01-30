Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Rebound Overshadowed By Fartcoin, Pepe In Memecoin Rally

The meme coin segment gained momentum on Wednesday, riding high on a broader market rebound.

What happened: Solana SOL/USD-based Fartcoin spearheaded the rally, jumping more than 11% in the last 24 hours.

Fartcoin's trading volume surged 87% in the last 24 hours, signaling heavy demand for the frivolously named cryptocurrency.

Ethereum ETH/USD-based Floki lifted over 8%, erasing the losses since the start of the week. Similarly, frog-themed Pepe gained nearly 6% in the last 24 hours.

Solana-based Bonk also traded in the green, netting roughly 5% in returns to its investors.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 11:30 p.m. ET) Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) +11.20% $0.9689 FLOKI FLOKI/USD +8.69% $0.0001256 Pepe PEPE/USD +5.95% $0.00001281 Bonk BONK/USD +4.92% $0.0000255

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's meme coin, Official Trump TRUMP/USD, recorded gains of 3.34%.

Meme heavyweights like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw modest increases of 1.83% and 2%, respectively.

The total meme coin market capitalization grew by 1.65% to $92.29 billion in the last 24 hours, alongside a 3.94% volume increase.

The uptick helped holders recoup some losses from the trepidation caused earlier this week due to China’s open-source AI model, DeepSeek.

Most meme coins were significantly down since the week began, aligning with the broader trend in the cryptocurrency market.

