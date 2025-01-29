These Analysts Raise Their Forecasts On Boeing Following Q4 Results

Boeing Co BA reported a loss for the fourth quarter on Tuesday.
The company reported a 31% year-over-year revenue decline to $15.242 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, missing the consensus of $16.174 billion.
Adjusted loss per share grew to $5.90 from $0.47 in the same quarter of 2023, missing the consensus of a $2.44 loss.
Commercial Airplanes revenue fell 55% YoY to $4.862 billion, reflecting the IAM work stoppage, reduced deliveries, and $1.1 billion in pre-tax charges on the 777X and 767 programs.
Deliveries declined by 64%. 57 airplanes were delivered, and the backlog included over 5,500 airplanes valued at $435 billion. Defense, Space & Security revenue slid 20% year over year to $5.411 billion. The backlog was $64 billion, of which 29% represents orders from customers outside the U.S.
Global Services revenue grew by 6% YoY to $5.119 billion. The operating margin expanded 210 bps to 19.5%, reflecting higher commercial volume and mix.
Boeing shares closed at $177.78 on Tuesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Boeing following earnings announcement.
- Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers maintained Boeing with an Underweight and raised the price target from $85 to $103.
- UBS analyst Gavin Parsons maintained Boeing with a Buy and boosted the price target from $208 to $217.
Considering buying BA stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.