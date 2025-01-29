These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Polaris After Q4 Results

Polaris Inc PII reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.

The company posted a fourth-quarter sales decline of 23% year-on-year to $1.75 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

Sales from Off-Road segment plunged 25%, On Road segment dropped 21%, and Marine slumped 4%. Adjusted EPS of 92 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 89 cents.

"Polaris has weathered storms before, and we believe we are positioning our organization to emerge from this downcycle even stronger," said Polaris CEO Mike Speetzen. "While I anticipate challenging headwinds will carry forward into 2025, we will remain focused on being a strong partner to our dealers, providing our riders with high quality products and working to deliver long-term value to shareholders."

Polaris said it sees FY25 sales to be down one to four percent versus 2024. The company expects adjusted EPS to be down 65%.

Polaris shares closed at $51.34 on Tuesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Polaris following earnings announcement.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Swartz maintained Polaris with a Hold and lowered the price target from $60 to $55.

Citigroup analyst James Hardiman maintained Polaris with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $57 to $53.

