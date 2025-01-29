Tesla Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Tesla, Inc. TSLA will release its fourth-quarter financial results, after the closing bell, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.

Analysts expect the Austin, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share, up from 71 cents per share in the year-ago period. Tesla projects quarterly revenue of $27.13 billion, compared to $25.17 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has missed analyst revenue estimates in four of the last five quarters and six of the last 10 quarters overall.

Tesla shares gained 0.2% to close at $398.09 on Tuesday. .

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $515 to $550 on Jan. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $315 to $500 on Jan. 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $400 to $430 on Jan. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Truist Securities analyst William Stein maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $360 to $351 on Jan. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and boosted the price target from $230 to $515 on Dec. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Considering buying TSLA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

