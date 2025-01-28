Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip As Stocks Rebound: Top Trader Anticipates BTC's Fall To $99,000 But A 'Dovish' Fed Could Spark Recovery

Leading cryptocurrencies shed early gains on Tuesday, while stocks recovered well following Monday’s DeepSeek scare.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD –0.12% $101,743.75 Ethereum ETH/USD

-1.77% $3,110.48 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -2.73% $0.3236

What Happened: Bitcoin fell to $100,260 by the evening after a surge to $103,465 in the morning hours. The leading cryptocurrency eventually rose above $101,000 as traders bought the dip.

Ethereum also gave up early advances, falling to a low of $3,044 after a move above $3,200 in the morning.

More than $300 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours, with $229 million in upside bets getting deleted.

Bitcoin's Open Interest slid by nearly 4% in the last 24 hours. A drop in spot price, coinciding with a drop in OI, suggested liquidation of longs.

Interestingly, 60% of Binance’s top traders were still long Bitcoin, indicating a potential rebound in the coming days.

The market sentiment remained in the "Greed" zone, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET) Movement (MOVE) +7.11% $0.78 KuCoin Token (KCS) +6.40% $13.70 Uniswap (UNI) +3.60% $11.32

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.44 trillion, contracting 1.49% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks rebounded on Tuesday, recouping losses from Monday’s DeepSeek-fueled decline. The Nasdaq Composite lifted 2.03% to end at 19,733.59. The S&P 500 rose 0.92%, closing at 6,067.70. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 136.77 points, or 0.31%, to close at 44,850.35.

AI behemoth Nvidia Corp. NVDA rallied 8.93%, a day after recording its worst single-day loss in history.

Investors will turn their attention to the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, with a consensus that the central bank will keep its current target rate of 425–450 bps unchanged, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez spotted a sell signal on Bitcoin's hourly chart, using the TD Sequential indicator.

"Bitcoin could retest recent lows around $99,000. A rebound may follow, supported by a dovish outlook from the Fed tomorrow," Martinez predicted.

The TD Sequential indicator is a technical analysis tool that identifies potential trend exhaustion points and price reversals.

The TD Sequential indicator presents a sell signal on the hourly chart, suggesting #Bitcoin $BTC could retest recent lows around $99,000. A rebound may follow, supported by a dovish outlook from the Fed tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mNAbJG6rft — Ali (@ali_charts) January 28, 2025

Blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant noted a significant rise in market share of Bitcoin holdings by U.S. entities, including exchanges, banks, and funds, suggesting that the bull market was far from over.

The bull market is not over yet



"The percentage of Bitcoin holdings by U.S. entities continues to rise relative to the percentage of holdings by non-U.S. entities." – By @t0_god



Read more 👇https://t.co/ctM0Bw30EM pic.twitter.com/3oz5Xa4r9I — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) January 28, 2025

