DeepSeek's R1 Is Impressive But OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says Will Deliver Much Better Models: 'Looking Forward To Bringing You All AGI And Beyond'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has addressed the capabilities of DeepSeek’s R1 model, acknowledging its impressive performance and cost-effectiveness.

What Happened: In a post on X, Altman expressed enthusiasm about the competition and spoke about OpenAI’s plans to introduce even more advanced models in the future.

The China-based AI startup has outpaced OpenAI, achieving remarkable results with 97% less computing power and costs 50 times lower.

Altman highlighted the importance of continuing their research roadmap and the necessity of increased computational power to achieve their mission.

Concluding his remarks, Altman expressed excitement about the future, stating, “look forward to bringing you all AGI and beyond.”

deepseek's r1 is an impressive model, particularly around what they're able to deliver for the price.



we will obviously deliver much better models and also it's legit invigorating to have a new competitor! we will pull up some releases. — Sam Altman (@sama) January 28, 2025

Why It Matters: DeepSeek's R1 model has positioned itself as a formidable competitor to established players like OpenAI’s "o1."

It is available in two versions: DeepSeek-R1 and DeepSeek-R1-Zero, with the latter featuring unsupervised fine-tuning for superior reasoning skills.

The model has surpassed ChatGPT to become the most downloaded app on Apple's US store, highlighting its increasing popularity.

DeepSeek developed its cost-efficient model in just two months with a budget under $6 million. The advancement has also sparked debates regarding the need for large-scale GPU investments.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Deepseek and Shutterstock