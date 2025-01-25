The contentious Donald Trump biopic “The Apprentice,” which faced fierce opposition from the President, has secured two Academy Award nominations.

What Happened: Despite its struggle to secure a distributor and lackluster box office performance, the film is now vying for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor at this year’s Oscars.

The nominations were given to Sebastian Stan, who played Trump, and Jeremy Strong, who took on the role of Trump’s former attorney and mentor Roy Cohn.

Despite a drop in viewership in the digital era, the Academy Awards still command a substantial audience. Last year’s ceremony drew close to 20 million viewers in the U.S. alone. The awards show, scheduled for March 2, could potentially give the film a significant publicity boost.

According to the report by Business Insider, Gabriel Sherman, who wrote the film’s screenplay, lauded Stan and Strong for their performances. He also expressed gratification that the Academy was acknowledging the film in spite of the prevailing political climate.

The film’s release was marked by controversy, including conflicts between the film’s financier, Mark Rapaport, and the creative team.

The film’s difficulty in finding a distributor was linked to Hollywood’s apprehension of provoking Trump ahead of the November elections.

Why It Matters: The nomination of “The Apprentice” for two major Academy Awards is a significant development, given the film’s controversial background and initial struggles.

The film faced numerous challenges, from finding a distributor to dealing with political pressures. Despite these hurdles, the film’s recognition by the Academy signifies a potential shift in Hollywood’s approach to politically sensitive content.

This could pave the way for more films that tackle contentious subjects, potentially altering the landscape of the film industry.

