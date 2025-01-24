American Express Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

American Express Company AXP will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share, up from $2.62 per share in the year-ago period. American Express projects quarterly revenue of $17.18 billion, compared to $15.8 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has topped earnings expectations in each of the first three quarters of 2024.

American Express shares gained 1.1% to close at $325.87 on Thursday .

JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $301 to $307 on Jan. 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

UBS analyst Eric Wasserstrom maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $283 to $320 on Jan. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Truist Securities analyst Brian Foran initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $350 on Jan. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $300 to $340 on Jan. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Compass Point analyst David Rochester maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $315 to $325 on Dec. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

