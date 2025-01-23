Billionaire Richard Branson Criticizes Trump's Decision To Withdraw From Paris Climate Deal: 'Powering The World With Clean Energy Is Common Sense'

Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson on Tuesday criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate deal aimed at tackling climate change.

What Happened: “Powering the world with clean energy is common sense,” Branson said in a post on social media platform X. “It will secure the future for our grandchildren. The clean energy transformation is – and remains – unstoppable.”

Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has previously called for action to address climate change. In February, he signed an open letter calling for immediate action from global leaders to address the pressing threats of artificial intelligence (AI) and the climate crisis.

The signatories, including Branson, urged immediate multilateral action, including financing the shift away from fossil fuels, signing an equitable pandemic treaty, restarting nuclear arms discussions, and establishing global governance to ensure AI is used for the greater good.

Why It Matters: Trump after swearing in on Monday declared a national energy emergency, allowing for easing environmental restrictions on energy projects, and also ordered the U.S. to withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate deal calling it "unfair."

The new President revoked a 2021 executive order signed by Biden aimed at ensuring that half of all vehicles sold in the United States are electric by 2030 and said that his administration would consider ending tax credits on new EV purchases as well.

U.S. is the world’s second biggest polluter after China but Trump has previously dismissed climate change as a “hoax.”

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock