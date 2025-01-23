BMW UK Stops Posting On X, Will Use It Only For Customer Support: To Continue Posting On Instagram, Facebook

BMW UK will no longer post on Elon Musk‘s social media platform X, but instead will use it merely for customer support, the company said in a post on Wednesday.

What Happened: The company will, however, continue to post on Meta Platforms’ Facebook and Instagram it said, without detailing the reason behind the decision.

We're no longer posting on X.



Don't worry though, our Customer Support team is still here if you need us.



You can also see all the latest BMW news by following us on Facebook and Instagram at BMWUK.#BMWUK — BMW UK (@BMW_UK) January 22, 2025

However, it is noteworthy that only BMW UK made such an announcement and not the official BMW account or the official account of BMW Group.

BMW did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Why It Matters: Musk, the owner of X, is also the CEO of American EV manufacturer Tesla Inc., a BMW rival.

According to data from automotive research firm Kelley Blue Book, BMW sold just 50,980 electric vehicles in the U.S. in 2024, while Tesla sold 633,762 units.

However, unlike Tesla which makes only electric vehicles, BMW also makes gas vehicles.

In December, BMW responded to a video of a Tesla owner navigating through streets without their hands on the wheel using version 13 of the company's full self-driving driver assistance software, terming it “very impressive.”

However, BMW took down the comment later, prompting Musk to comment, “Too bad, that was one of their best posts!”

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock