3M Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results

3M Company MMM reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2024 results and initiated 2025 guidance on Tuesday.
The company reported net sales of $6.01 billion, a slight increase of 0.13% year-over-year. Adjusted net sales totaled $5.808 billion, up 2.2% YoY, beating the consensus of $5.781 billion. Adjusted EPS was $1.68, down 2% YoY, beating the consensus of $1.66.
3M said it anticipates adjusted total sales growth of 0.5% to 1.5%, driven by adjusted organic sales growth of 2% to 3%. The company projects adjusted EPS in the range of $7.60 to $7.90 versus consensus of $7.78.
3M shares gained 4.2% to close at $146.89 on Tuesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on 3M following earnings announcement.
- Wells Fargo analyst Joe O’Dea upgraded the rating for 3M from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $140 to $170.
- JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa maintained 3M with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $162 to $165.
- Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $161 to $165.
Considering buying MMM stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.