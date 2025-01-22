These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Netflix Following Upbeat Q4 Results

Netflix Inc. NFLX reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday.
Netflix reported fourth-quarter revenue of $10.25 billion, up 16% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $10.11 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.
The company reported earnings per share of $4.27 for the quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of $4.19.
Netflix reported it added 18.91 million paid subscribers in the fiscal quarter, up 15.9% year-over-year.
Netflix is guiding for first-quarter revenue to be $10.42 billion, which would be up 11.2% year-over-year. The company is guiding for operating income of $2.94 billion in the first quarter and earnings per share of $5.58.
Full-year guidance for revenue in 2025 is now listed as a range of $43.5 billion to $44.5 billion, up $0.5 billion from the company’s previous range. This guidance represents year-over-year revenue growth of 12% to 14%.
Netflix shares gained 1.4% to close at $869.68 on Tuesday.
These analysts made changes to their price targets on Netflix following earnings announcement.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps upgraded Netflix from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $940 to $1,150.
- Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $715 to $900.
- Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $800 to $1,150.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft maintained the stock with a Hold and raised the price target from $650 to $875.
- Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak maintained Netflix with a Buy and boosted the price target from $1,100 to $1,250.
- B of A Securities analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $1,000 to $1,175.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained Netflix with an Overweight and raised the price target from $1,050 to $1,150.
- JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained Netflix with an Overweight and raised the price target from $1,000 to $1,150.
Considering buying NFLX stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.