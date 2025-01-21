Top 4 Health Care Stocks You May Want To Dump In Q1

As of Jan. 21, 2025, four stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc BBIO

On Nov. 22, the FDA approved BridgeBio Pharma's Attruby (acoramidis), an orally-administered near-complete (≥90%) stabilizer of Transthyretin (TTR) for adults with ATTR-CM to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization.. The company's stock surged around 28% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $41.04.

RSI Value: 71.6

71.6 BBIO Price Action: Shares of BridgeBio Pharma fell 0.9% to close at $33.79 on Friday.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG

On Jan. 15, Intuitive Surgical reported strong preliminary fourth-quarter results. "We are pleased with customer adoption of da Vinci 5, Ion, and SP during the quarter and full year. We remain focused on delivering the goals we share with our customers, centered on improving patient outcomes," said Gary Guthart, CEO of Intuitive Surgical. The company's stock gained around 9% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $597.68.

RSI Value: 72.6

72.6 ISRG Price Action: Shares of Intuitive Surgical gained 1.5% to close at $592.64 on Friday.

Boston Scientific Corp BSX

On Jan. 8, Boston Scientific agreed to acquire Bolt Medical, Inc., the developer of an intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) advanced laser-based platform for coronary and peripheral artery disease. The company's stock gained around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $99.14.

RSI Value: 75.3

75.3 BSX Price Action: Shares of Boston Scientific gained 0.5% to close at $98.66 on Friday.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc ITCI

On Jan. 13, Johnson & Johnson entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies for $132 per share in cash in a deal that values the company at approximately $14.6 billion. The company's stock jumped around 51% over the past month and has a 52-week high is $128.00.

RSI Value: 85.6

85.6 ITCI Price Action: Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies fell 0.05% to close at $126.20 on Friday.

