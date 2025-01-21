Tesla Senior Exec Pitches Health Reasons For Adopting EVs After President Trump Revoked Biden's Electrification Targets: 'Forget Global Warming'

Tesla Inc. TSLA senior executive and Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill on Monday pitched health reasons to adopt electric vehicles over environmental concerns, following President Donald Trump‘s cancelation of former President Joe Biden’s EV targets.

What Happened: “Forget global warming,” Morrill said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Let’s not argue about the politics of environmental impacts. EVs are demonstrably better for particulate and noise pollution which directly impacts each of us today.”

Out for a bike ride and realized I was choking on exhaust from a truck and cranking music just to hear it clearly. Let's not argue about the politics of environmental impacts. EVs are demonstrably better for particulate and noise pollution which directly impacts each of us today. — Wes (@wmorrill3) January 20, 2025

Morrill’s post comes on the heels of Tesla CEO Elon Musk dismissing climate change concerns in the near term and forging a strong relationship with President Trump, who has called climate change a hoax.

Trump issued several orders aimed at reversing former President Biden’s agenda for fighting climate change after his inauguration on Monday.

Trump declared a national energy emergency, allowing for easing environmental restrictions on energy projects, and also ordered the U.S. to withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate deal calling it “unfair.” He also revoked a 2021 executive order signed by Biden aimed at ensuring that half of all vehicles sold in the United States are electric by 2030 and that his administration would consider ending tax credits on new EV purchases as well.

Why It Matters: Tesla CEO and Trump have forged a relationship over the past few months.

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order to create the advisory group called the Department of Government Efficiency, which is run by Musk.

Musk himself in December dismissed concerns of the Earth being rendered unlivable soon owing to climate change, saying that climate predictions are too "pessimistic" and "bound to backfire."

"Extreme environmentalists can’t say ridiculous things like the world is doomed in 5 years, because 5 years goes by, the world is ok and they lose credibility," Musk said in a post on social media platform X.

The billionaire further added that the world will be "fine" if the world transitions to "primarily sustainable energy consumption (electric transport and heating) and production (mostly solar and fission)" in 20 years or so.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock