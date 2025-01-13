Top 2 Industrials Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In January

As of Jan. 13, 2025, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Boeing Co BA

Boeing will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The company's stock surged around 1% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $228.28.

RSI Value: 73.3

73.3 BA Price Action: Shares of Boeing gained 0.1% to close at $172.00 on Friday.

Alaska Air Group Inc ALK

On Jan. 7, Susquehanna analyst Christopher Stathoulopoulos upgraded Alaska Air from Neutral to Positive and raised the price target from $45 to $95. The company's stock gained around 9% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $69.10.

RSI Value: 76.8

76.8 ALK Price Action: Shares of Alaska Air gained 2.9% to close at $68.18 on Friday.

