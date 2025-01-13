Bank of America Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Bank of America Corporation BAC will release earnings for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Analysts expect the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company to report quarterly earnings at 77 cents per share. That's up from 35 cents per share in the year-ago period. According to Benzinga Pro, Bank of America projects quarterly revenue of $25.09 billion, compared to $21.96 billion a year earlier.

On Jan.7, BofA named Matt Reilly as President of New Hampshire.

Bank of America shares fell 2.4% to close at $45.11 on Friday .

UBS analyst Erika Najarian upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $43 to $53 on Jan. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $57 to $54 on Jan. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 86%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $48 to $55 on Dec. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Piper Sandler analyst Scott Siefers maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $44 to $50 on Dec. 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst David Konrad maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $50 to $57 on Dec. 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

