TikTok Users Call On Trump To 'Deliver Immediately' On His 'Promise' To Save App From US Ban: 'We Don't Need The Supreme Court To…'

Amid growing concerns over the potential ban of TikTok in the U.S., TikTok creators are leading an online campaign aimed at convincing President-elect Donald Trump to stop the impending ban.

What Happened: TikTok creator Tiffany Cianci took to live-streaming outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, urging fellow TikTok users to inundate Trump with messages in support of the app, according to a report by Bloomberg.

This initiative comes as the Supreme Court deliberates on a law that mandates ByteDance Ltd. to divest TikTok’s U.S. operations by Jan. 19 or face a shutdown.

Cianci's broadcast attracted approximately 180,000 viewers. "We don't need the Supreme Court to save TikTok," she said.

"This is a promise Trump made and it is a promise he used to get a large number of young people to vote for him. We are calling on him to deliver immediately," she added, according to the report.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing arguments on the legislation that requires ByteDance to sell TikTok’s U.S. operations. She emphasized that Trump, as president-elect, could intervene and encourage followers to post on his social media accounts.

Last year, a similar campaign was launched to sway Congress but did not succeed. However, Trump has shown a willingness to delay the ban, citing a “warm spot” for TikTok. He has met with TikTok CEO Shou Chew and requested the Supreme Court to postpone the law until his inauguration on January 20.

Despite the Supreme Court’s inclination to uphold the law, Cianci and other creators remain hopeful.

Why It Matters: The Supreme Court’s decision on TikTok’s future in the U.S. is critical, as the app boasts around 170 million users in the country. The case stems from a law passed by Congress last year, which requires ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban.

This legal battle has drawn significant attention, with investor Kevin O’Leary joining a group attempting to purchase TikTok before the deadline.

Trump’s current stance represents a shift from his previous efforts to ban TikTok due to its Chinese ownership. He has sought a “political resolution” and asked the Supreme Court to delay the ban, marking a notable change in his approach.

