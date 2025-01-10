What's Going On With COVID-19 Antibody Developer Invivyd Stock On Friday?

On Friday, Invivyd Inc. IVVD announced that new in vitro neutralization data show continued neutralizing activity of Pemgarda (pemivibart) and pipeline candidate VYD2311 against dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant XEC.

As anticipated, the data are largely consistent with those previously reported for KP.3.1.1, based on the structural biology of pemivibart and VYD2311.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that XEC and KP.3.1.1 accounted for an aggregate 69% of U.S. circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2 for the two weeks ended December 21, 2024.

Invivyd generated these new data as part of its ongoing industrial virology effort. It leverages a third-party pseudoviral system that routinely tests authentic Invivyd-produced pemivibart and is supported by extensive structure-based and proprietary analytics.

Invivyd has showed positive Pemgarda neutralization activity against over 75% of currently circulating U.S. variants and all prior variants tested to date.

Further, the company estimates that every clinical variant reported in the CDC COVID Tracker since the Omicron BA.1 lineage has been susceptible to pemivibart, even if untested, due to the consistent structural integrity of the pemivibart epitope.

Therefore, Invivyd does not anticipate any meaningful change to pemivibart neutralization activity, aside from expected normal quantitative variation in assay output, for the foreseeable future if the epitope pemivibart targets remain structurally intact, as it has since Omicron BA.1.

In November, Invivyd announced that a manuscript preprint conveying data from the CANOPY Phase 3 clinical trial of pemivibart for the pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19, including long-term protection shown versus recent JN.1 sublineages at low residual titers, was uploaded to MedRxiv.

