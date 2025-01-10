Why ParaZero Technologies Stock Is Gaining Today

Zinger Key Points
- ParaZero's C-UAS solution, The DefendAir, gains approval from Israel's Ministry of Defense for global marketing.
- The global counter-drone market is expected to reach $7.05B by 2029, boosting demand for ParaZero's technology.
ParaZero Technologies Ltd. PRZO shares are trading higher after the company received Israel Ministry of Defense approval for the marketing of its C-UAS.
The Israeli Defense Export Controls Agency, under the Ministry of Defense, has granted ParaZero official approval to market its Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) solution.
This marks a significant step in the company’s efforts to expand into the global defense and security markets.
The company’s counter-drone system, The DefendAir, uses proprietary technology to intercept and neutralize unauthorized or hostile drones, making it a critical tool for protecting infrastructure, military operations, and public safety.
With the DECA approval, ParaZero is now authorized to offer this advanced solution to international customers, including governments, defense agencies, and private organizations.
The global C-UAS market is projected to reach $7.05 billion by 2029, reflecting the growing demand for drone defense technologies.
CEO Boaz Shetzer highlighted that this milestone reflects ParaZero’s commitment to meeting the highest standards in the defense sector.
The company plans to continue expanding its solution, integrating additional capabilities to address more complex threats. ParaZero’s expertise in drone technologies positions it well to capitalize on the growing need for effective counter-drone systems.
According to Benzinga Pro, PRZO stock has gained over 189% in the past year.
Price Action: PRZO shares are trading higher by 15.42% to $2.10 at last check Friday.
Image via Shutterstock.
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
