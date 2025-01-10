Rocket Lab Expands NASA Partnership With Neutron Under VADR Contract

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB disclosed an agreement with NASA to include its Neutron rocket under the existing Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare contract.

The Neutron, Rocket Lab’s reusable medium-lift launch vehicle, will enable the company to expand its capabilities by supporting a variety of missions, including CubeSats, Class D missions, and other payload types across multiple orbits.

Neutron is engineered to offer both commercial and government clients a dependable launch solution, with the capacity to deliver up to 13,000 kg to low Earth orbit.

The rocket is specifically suited for deploying satellite constellations, supporting national security missions, and carrying science and exploration payloads.

Beyond customer missions, Neutron plays a critical role in Rocket Lab’s long-term strategy to become a fully integrated space company, capable of building, launching, and managing its own satellite constellations while providing space-based services.

Rocket Lab has already delivered several VADR missions with its Electron rocket, demonstrating rapid launch turnarounds.

Notably, the company executed consecutive launches for NASA’s PREFIRE mission within a two-week span and completed back-to-back launches in May 2023 for the TROPICS mission.

Yesterday, the company successfully completed the Preliminary Design Review for the $515 million Space Development Agency contract, advancing design of 18 satellites for U.S. defense communications and missile tracking.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ.

Price Action: RKLB shares are up 4.71% at $28.65 premarket at the last check Friday.

Read Next: