MSC Industrial Beats Q1 Estimates, Eyes Long-Term Growth Amid Near-Term Challenges

Zinger Key Points
- MSC Industrial’s Q1 net sales fell 2.7% YoY to $928.48M, exceeding the $904.6M consensus estimate.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.86 beat the $0.73 consensus, despite a 31.2% year-over-year decline.
- Get Monthly Picks of Market's Fastest Movers
MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. MSM shares traded higher on Wednesday after the company reported first-quarter financial results.
Net sales declined 2.7% year-over-year to $928.48 million, beating the consensus of $904.604 million.
Average daily sales declined 2.7% year-over-year. Adjusted gross margin for the quarter was 40.7%, down from 41.2% a year ago.
Adjusted operating income for the quarter declined 28% year over year to $74.6 million, with an operating margin of 8%, down from 10.9% a year ago.
Adjusted EPS of $0.86, down 31.2% from the prior year, beating the consensus of $0.73.
As of November 30, the company held $57.266 million in cash and equivalents. Operating cash flow for the quarter totaled $101.686 million, up from $81.168 million a year ago.
Erik Gershwind, CEO, noted that near-term macro conditions remain soft, impacted by holiday and fiscal timing in December, but he expressed confidence in long-term growth. He highlighted self-help initiatives like the productivity pipeline and mission-critical strategy to support results as demand normalizes.
Outlook: MSC Industrial expects second-quarter ADS to decline 3%—5% and anticipates an adjusted operating margin of 6.5%- 7.5%.
For FY25, the company expects a free cash flow conversion of ~100% and capital expenditures of ~$100 million—$110 million.
Price Action: MSM shares are trading higher by 3.11% at $82.34 at the last check Wednesday.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.