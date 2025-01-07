Why Amesite (AMST) Shares Are Falling

Amesite Inc AMST shares are trading lower by 28.3% to $2.90 during Tuesday’s session after the company announced a $3.6 million public offering of 1.2 million shares.

Company officers and directors are contributing $1.26 million in subscriptions. The offering, led by Laidlaw & Company and Craft Capital Management, is set to close on January 8, pending customary conditions.

Proceeds will be allocated to corporate operations, capital expenditures and administrative expenses.

Should I Sell My AMST Stock?

Whether to sell or hold a stock largely depends on an investor's strategy and risk tolerance. Swing traders may sell an outperforming stock to lock in a capital gain, while long-term investors might ride out the turbulence in anticipation of further share price growth.

Similarly, traders willing to minimize losses may sell a stock that falls a certain percentage, while long-term investors may see this as an opportunity to buy more shares at a discounted price.

Shares of Amesite AMST have lost 9.53% year to date. This compares to the average annual return of -31.72%, meaning the stock has outperformed its historical averages. Investors can compare a stock's movement to its historical performance to gauge whether this is a normal movement or a potential trading opportunity.

AMST has a 52-week high of $6.27 and a 52-week low of $1.85.