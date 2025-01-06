Samsung Unpacked 2025: Everything You Need To Know About The Event Featuring The Latest Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF has sent out invitations for its much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event.

What Happened: On Monday, Samsung announced its Unpacked event, set for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in San Jose. The event will showcase the new Galaxy S25 series and advancements in Galaxy AI.

When And How To Watch: The event will begin at 10 a.m. PT and will be available for live streaming on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

Pre-Orders Offers: In preparation for the event, Samsung is offering a $50 credit for preorders of the latest Galaxy device. Customers can also receive up to $900 in trade-in credit and an additional $300 instant credit by reserving and preordering. These offers are now live and valid until Jan. 22.

Why It Matters: The leaked images of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25+ have already generated buzz, showcasing a sleek curved design and thinner bezels compared to Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The Galaxy S25 is also expected to run on One UI 7.

Samsung is likely to maintain its traditional pricing strategy, with an entry-level model expected to start around $799. While the company has consistently adhered to this price point, the latest reports indicate that rising production costs, driven by more expensive components, could lead to potential price increases.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, along with the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+, will officially hit the market on Friday, Feb. 7, following the conclusion of the pre-order period, reported Forbes.

