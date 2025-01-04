Meta's Facebook, Instagram Ads Promote Illegal Gun Silencers: Report

Thousands of advertisements on Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Facebook and Instagram have been reportedly found promoting “fuel filters” that can be easily converted into gun silencers.

What Happened: Despite Meta’s policies against such advertisements, these promotions have persisted for years, according to a report by Wired.

The ads, linked to over 100 Facebook pages, offer devices priced as low as $50. Transforming these into silencers without federal approval could result in felony charges.

Silencers are strictly regulated under U.S. law, necessitating registration with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

An analysis of 2,800 ads revealed connections to a network of e-commerce sites, often reusing code and sharing IP addresses. Experts suggest the operation is based in China, employing a drop-shipping model to sell these controversial products.

See Also: MrBeast’s Daring New Challenge: Live In A Jet For 100 Days And Then Keep It — Are You Game?

Meta, which prohibits ads for weapons and related modifications, removed some ads. However, similar ads have resurfaced.

The ads have also drawn the attention of the U.S. Department of Defense, with claims that targeted ads were served to military personnel. Meta’s ad tools could potentially be exploited to reach specific audiences like gun enthusiasts or military members.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: This issue highlights ongoing challenges faced by social media platforms in regulating content.

Back in December 2019, Facebook implemented a policy banning influencers from promoting vaping, tobacco, and weapons on Instagram. This move was part of a broader effort to curb the promotion of harmful products.

Despite these measures, the persistence of ads for illegal gun silencers underscores the difficulties in enforcing such policies.

The recent removal of accounts by Meta, as seen in the case of Luigi Mangione, demonstrates the platform’s ongoing battle against misuse and policy violations.

The continuous evolution of tactics by bad actors remains a significant challenge for social media companies.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Unsplash