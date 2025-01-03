Ondas Holdings Secures Key FAA Waiver; Stock Jumps

Ondas Holdings Inc. ONDS shares are trading higher on Friday after the company received an additional Federal Aviation Administration Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waiver.

This new waiver allows Ondas to expand its drone operations over people and moving vehicles, utilizing a remote operations center.

This achievement highlights the safety and strength of its unit American Robotics’ technology platforms, solidifying its position in autonomous drone operations and its successful collaboration with the FAA.

This approval highlights the safety and efficiency of Kestrel, the company’s advanced airspace management and Counter-UAS solution.

Combined with the FAA Type Certified Optimus System, Kestrel enhances operational capabilities for customers in sectors like defense, public safety, and infrastructure inspection.

The addition of the Operations Control Center enables global system monitoring and management, ensuring compliance with evolving regulations and providing improved service across industries.

Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings, said, “This achievement enhances the operational capabilities of our Optimus System, enabling us to better serve defense, government, and commercial customers with advanced solutions for DFR, critical asset inspection, and more.”

Timothy “T3” Tenne, CEO of American Robotics, stated, “As we complete the build-out of our global Operations Control Center (OCC), we’re not only enhancing our ability to provide worldwide operational services but also preparing for the FAA’s forthcoming Part 108 framework. This includes enabling one Remote Pilot in Command (RPIC) to oversee multiple UAS, paving the way for greater scalability across the industry.”

Earlier this week, Ondas announced that a note holder has elected to purchase $18.9 million in aggregate principal amount of 3% senior convertible notes due 2026.

Price Action: ONDS shares are up 22% at $3.209 at the last check Friday.

