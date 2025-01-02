Synaptics Teams Up With Google To Accelerate Development Of AI Devices For IoT: Details

Synaptics Incorporated SYNA disclosed a collaboration with Alphabet Inc.’s Google to advance Edge AI for IoT through optimized multimodal processing for context-aware computing.

The partnership integrates Google’s MLIR-compliant ML core with Synaptics Astra hardware and open-source software tools, enabling AI devices to process vision, image, voice, sound, and other modalities.

The Synaptics Astra AI-Native platform for IoT offers low-power Edge computing with open-source tools, wireless connectivity, and scalable silicon.

Built on Synaptics’ expertise in AI hardware and multimodal support, it integrates Google’s efficient MLIR-compliant ML core to deliver optimized machine learning for IoT applications.

This innovation targets applications in wearables, appliances, entertainment, monitoring, and control across consumer, enterprise, and industrial systems.

Vikram Gupta, Senior Vice President and General Manager of IoT Processors, Chief Product Officer at Synaptics said, “Our partnership with Google reflects a shared vision to leverage open frameworks as a catalyst for disruption in the Edge IoT space.”

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences while validating Synaptics’ silicon strategy and roadmap for next-generation device deployment.”

“Synaptics’ embrace of open software and tools and proven AI hardware makes the Astra portfolio a natural fit for our ML core as we ramp to meet the uniquely challenging power, performance, cost, and space requirements of Edge AI devices,” added Billy Rutledge, Director of Systems Research in Google Research.

Price Action: SYNA shares closed higher by 1.09% at $76.32 on Tuesday.

