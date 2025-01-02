Tesla Adds 11,000 Superchargers In 2024, Takes Total Count To Over 65,000

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA said on Tuesday that the company opened over 11,000 supercharger stalls in 2024, taking the total number of superchargers to over 65,000.

What Happened: The company announced the progress via a post on social media platform X. The company has also added superchargers in three new countries, it said.

Tesla had 54,892 supercharger connectors around the globe as of the end of 2023. As of the end of the third quarter of 2024, the numbers had risen to 62,421 and is now over 65,000 as of the end of the year.

The growth of Tesla’s supercharger network was in question after the company announced layoffs of at least 10% of its global workforce in April. The layoffs impacted 500 members of the supercharging team and Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s then Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure, left the company.

Why It Matters: During Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in June, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, however, slammed rumors on the death of its supercharger network as “greatly exaggerated.”

“Our supercharger network is continuing to grow,” Musk said.

The company continues to grow its supercharger network while keeping an eye on capital efficiency and the places they are deployed, Musk said while adding that it will deploy more “working” superchargers this year than the rest of the industry combined.

Tesla will invest $500 million in expanding the network this year, Musk said.

However, Tesla added nearly 12,500 new superchargers in 2023, more than what it added in 2024.

