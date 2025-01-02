Constellation Brands Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ will release its third-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

Analysts expect the Victor, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.32 per share, up from $3.19 per share in the year-ago period. Constellation Brands projects quarterly revenue of $2.54 billion, compared to $2.47 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 3, Constellation Brands reached an agreement with global spirits company Sazerac, to divest its SVEDKA brand.

Constellation Brands shares gained 0.6% to close at $221.00 on Tuesday .

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $300 to $295 on Nov. 26. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained an Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $315 to $305 on Oct. 15. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $300 to $270 on Oct. 8. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $309 to $300 on Oct. 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $300 to $255 on Oct. 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

