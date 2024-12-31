Tesla Rival XPeng To Hire Over 6,000 Workers In 2025 Expecting Increased Competition: Report

Chinese EV maker and Tesla Inc. rival XPeng XPEV will reportedly hire over 6,000 workers in the coming year.

What Happened: XPeng will hire more than 6,000 workers in 2025 in light of the increased competition expected next year, Reuters reported, citing an internal letter dated Tuesday from company co-founder and CEO He Xiaopeng.

Xiaopeng is now expecting a price war to begin in January. The company is also looking to expand its global footprint to over 60 markets in 2025, the report added.

XPeng, however, is not the sole Chinese EV maker on a hiring spree. In November, BYD Co Ltd. Executive Vice President He Zhiqi said on Weibo that the company hired over 200,000 people from August to October for car and components manufacturing. BYD is the best-selling EV maker in China and makes both plug-in hybrid vehicles and battery-electric vehicles.

Why It Matters: Last month, XPeng witnessed its deliveries rise to 30,895 vehicles, marking an increase of 54% year-over-year and 29% from October.

The Guangzhou-based EV startup said that the company’s deliveries of the XPeng Mona M03 hatchback coupe alone exceeded 10,000 units for the third consecutive month since launch. Deliveries of the XPeng P7+ sedan, which the company launched last month, also exceeded 7,000 units.

XPeng President Brian Gu said in an interview with Reuters last month that it is expected to break even sometime later in 2025. In the quarter that ended in September, Xpeng recorded a revenue of $1.25 billion from vehicle sales and a net loss of $0.26 billion.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock