US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Tumbles 600 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dipping around 600 points on Monday.
Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 1.40% to 42,390.68 while the NASDAQ fell 1.53% to 19,419.90. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.43% to 5,885.51.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares fell by just 0.3% on Monday.
In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary shares dipped by 2.1%.
Top Headline
Equities Trading UP
- Intrusion Inc. INTZ shares shot up 192% to $6.34.
- Shares of Nxu, Inc. NXUgot a boost, surging 210% to $0.7556.
- Energous Corporation WATT shares were also up, gaining 186% to $1.1600.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Abpro Corporation ABP shares dropped 40% to $2.71.
- Shares of Traws Pharma, Inc. TRAW were down 39% to $8.15. Traws Pharma entered into agreements to raise up to $72.6m from healthcare institutional investors to advance Tivoxavir Marboxil development.
- CEL-SCI Corporation CVM was down, falling 35% to $0.3923. On Sunday, the company disclosed a public offering of 16.13 million shares of common stock or pre-funded warrants at $0.31 per share.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.9% to $71.24 while gold traded down 0.4% at $2,622.40.
Silver traded down 1% to $29.680 on Monday, while copper fell 0.6% to $4.0985.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.6%, Germany's DAX fell 0.4% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.5%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.6%.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.96%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.21%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.24% and India's BSE Sensex dipping 0.57%.
Economics
The Chicago PMI fell to 36.9 in December from 40.2 in November and missing market estimates of 42.5.
