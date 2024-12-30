December 30, 2024 10:07 AM 2 min read

US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Tumbles 600 Points

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dipping around 600 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 1.40% to 42,390.68 while the NASDAQ fell 1.53% to 19,419.90. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.43% to 5,885.51.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares fell by just 0.3% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary shares dipped by 2.1%.

Top Headline

The Chicago PMI fell to 36.9 in December from 40.2 in November and missing market estimates of 42.5.

Equities Trading UP
                       

  • Intrusion Inc.  INTZ shares shot up 192% to $6.34.
  • Shares of Nxu, Inc. NXUgot a boost, surging 210% to $0.7556.
  • Energous Corporation WATT shares were also up, gaining 186% to $1.1600.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Abpro Corporation ABP shares dropped 40% to $2.71.
  • Shares of Traws Pharma, Inc. TRAW were down 39% to $8.15. Traws Pharma entered into agreements to raise up to $72.6m from healthcare institutional investors to advance Tivoxavir Marboxil development.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation CVM was down, falling 35% to $0.3923. On Sunday, the company disclosed a public offering of 16.13 million shares of common stock or pre-funded warrants at $0.31 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.9% to $71.24 while gold traded down 0.4% at $2,622.40.

Silver traded down 1% to $29.680 on Monday, while copper fell 0.6% to $4.0985.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.6%, Germany's DAX fell 0.4% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.5%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.6%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.96%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.21%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.24% and India's BSE Sensex dipping 0.57%.

Economics

The Chicago PMI fell to 36.9 in December from 40.2 in November and missing market estimates of 42.5.

