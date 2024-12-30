US Stocks Open Lower; Dow Tumbles 600 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dipping around 600 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 1.40% to 42,390.68 while the NASDAQ fell 1.53% to 19,419.90. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.43% to 5,885.51.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares fell by just 0.3% on Monday.

In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary shares dipped by 2.1%.

Top Headline

The Chicago PMI fell to 36.9 in December from 40.2 in November and missing market estimates of 42.5.

Equities Trading UP



Intrusion Inc. INTZ shares shot up 192% to $6.34.

shares shot up 192% to $6.34. Shares of Nxu, Inc. NXU got a boost, surging 210% to $0.7556.

got a boost, surging 210% to $0.7556. Energous Corporation WATT shares were also up, gaining 186% to $1.1600.

Equities Trading DOWN

Abpro Corporation ABP shares dropped 40% to $2.71.

shares dropped 40% to $2.71. Shares of Traws Pharma, Inc. TRAW were down 39% to $8.15. Traws Pharma entered into agreements to raise up to $72.6m from healthcare institutional investors to advance Tivoxavir Marboxil development.

were down 39% to $8.15. Traws Pharma entered into agreements to raise up to $72.6m from healthcare institutional investors to advance Tivoxavir Marboxil development. CEL-SCI Corporation CVM was down, falling 35% to $0.3923. On Sunday, the company disclosed a public offering of 16.13 million shares of common stock or pre-funded warrants at $0.31 per share.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.9% to $71.24 while gold traded down 0.4% at $2,622.40.

Silver traded down 1% to $29.680 on Monday, while copper fell 0.6% to $4.0985.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.6%, Germany's DAX fell 0.4% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.5%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.1%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.6%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 0.96%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.21%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.24% and India's BSE Sensex dipping 0.57%.

Economics

