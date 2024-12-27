US Stocks Open Lower, Nasdaq Down Over 1%

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dipping over 1% on Friday.
The Dow traded down 0.37% to 43,165.19 while the NASDAQ fell 1.37% to 19,745.08. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.80% to 5,989.46.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares rose by 0.9% on Friday.
In trading on Friday, information technology shares dipped by 1.3%.
Top Headline
Equities Trading UP
- iLearningEngines, Inc. AILE shares shot up 255% to $0.5725. iLearningEngines recently announced it voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
- Shares of Intrusion Inc. INTZgot a boost, surging 253% to $1.5904.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. AMBO shares were also up, gaining 72% to $3.8532.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Millennium Group International Holdings Limited MGIH shares dropped 29% to $2.1179.
- Shares of reAlpha Tech Corp. AIRE were down 22% to $2.78.
- Gaxos.ai Inc. GXAI was down, falling 23% to $2.7600. Gaxos.ai announced $4 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1.3% to $70.49 while gold traded down 0.9% at $2,630.90.
Silver traded down 1% to $30.100 on Friday, while copper rose 0.1% to $4.1305.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 gained 0.4%, Germany's DAX gained 0.5% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.7%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.2%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.1%.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.80%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.06%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.04% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.29%.
Economics
- U.S. wholesale inventories declined by 0.2% month-over-month to $902 billion in November compared to a revised 0.1% gain in the previous month and versus market estimates of a 0.2% increase.
- The U.S. trade deficit in goods increased to $102.86 billion in November, from a revised gap of $98.3 billion in the previous month and versus market estimates of a $100.7 billion deficit.
