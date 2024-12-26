Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Pull Back After Christmas Rally: Top Analyst Reveals What Happens Next After BTC Fails To Record Daily Close Above $100K

Leading cryptocurrencies fell Thursday after a festive surge on Christmas gave way to profit-taking.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 7:30 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-3.69%
|$95,658.87
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-4.37%
|$3,338.32
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-6.97%
|$0.3116
What Happened: After teasing the $100,000 mark on Christmas, Bitcoin witnessed a steep decline, falling to an intraday low of $95,170.
Ethereum dropped to the $3,300 region following the to-and-from movement between $3,440 and $3,510.
Trading volumes for both currencies rose, indicating that traders returned from their Christmas break to book profits.
Over $270 million was liquidated from the market in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for $200 million.
Bitcoin's Open Interest increased by 0.97% in the last 24 hours. The majority of them were short positions, as evidenced by a drop in the Long/Short Ratio.
That said, nearly $760 million in short positions risked liquidation if Bitcoin rebounds to $100,000.
The market sentiment was "Greed," according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 7:30 p.m. ET)
|Bitget Token (BGB)
|+29.39%
|$7.48
|FTX Token (FTT)
|+3.98%
|$5.77
|Hyperliquid (HYPE)
|+3.43%
|$27.35
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.31 trillion, following a contraction of 3.88% in the last 24 hours.
Trading resumed on Wall Street after the Christmas holiday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average squeezed out a narrow gain of 0.07% to close at 43,325.80. The S&P 500 slid 0.04%, ending at 6,037.59, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.05% at 20,020.36.
U.S. jobless claims for the week ending Dec. 21 came at 219,000, lower than analyst estimates of 224,000.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield remained broadly unchanged at 4.587% after pushing beyond 4.6% early morning.
Analyst Notes: Influential cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez called attention to Bitcoin dipping below its "most significant" support level at $97,300.
"So, for the bearish outlook to be invalidated, BTC must reclaim this critical area of support and, more importantly, sustain a daily close above $100,000," Martinez stated.
As it turned out, the leading cryptocurrency failed to reach these predictions, remaining stuck in the $95,000 range.
Bitcoin's Christmas rally and subsequent retrace made it one of the top trending tokens on social media, according to on-chain analytics firm Santiment.
Discussions about its upcoming price moves, such as a climb to $100,000 or a drop to $90,000, dominated social media.
Image via Shutterstock
