What's Going On With Laser Photonics Shares Thursday?

Laser Photonics Corporation LASE stock is trading higher on Thursday after the company announced it received an order from Walsh Service Solutions.

The Details: Walsh placed an order for the CleanTech IR-3040 which is a handheld fiber laser system designed by Laser for speedy surface decontamination.

It plans to utilize the CleanTech IR-3040 in the abatement and remediation of inland waterway infrastructure including canal locks.

Walsh said, “We selected Laser Photonics’ CleanTech IR-3040 for the safety, versatility, and efficiency it will bring to our specific applications in this project and many others.”

John Armstrong, the Executive Vice President of LPC, stated, “We are thrilled that Walsh Service Solutions has selected Laser Photonics as its supplier of laser cleaning equipment for its critical project. It is essential that maintenance projects near waterways do not harm local ecosystems. This is where laser technology excels, as it eliminates the need for abrasives and chemicals, leaving no mess behind.”

See Also: 10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today’s Session

LASE Price Action: At the time of publication, Laser shares are trading 24.6% higher at $7.05, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Pexels/ Tima Miroshnichenko