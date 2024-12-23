History Suggests S&P 500 Could Struggle In 2025, But There's Reason For Optimism

Could 2025 mark a sluggish year for the S&P 500? Historical data suggests that investors may need to tread cautiously, especially given the patterns tied to the first year of a U.S. presidential term.
An analysis of market performance dating back to 1928 shows that the S&P 500's average returns during the inaugural year of a presidency have lagged behind its typical performance—particularly under Republican administrations.
Historical Data Highlights First Year Struggles
The first year of a U.S. presidential term has historically been marked by volatility in the S&P 500 – as tracked by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY – with performance oscillating between striking gains and painful losses.
Data from Seasonax reveals that while the median return for the index in these years stands at 8.44%, the probability of positive performance—captured by a 58.33% winning ratio—barely tips the scales in favor of gains.
For comparison, in an average year since 1928, the S&P 500 has delivered a median return of 11%, with 67.37% of those years ending in positive territory.
“In year 1 of a US presidential cycle, the average SPX trend has tended to struggle from mid-January through April, rallied into the summer, and declined into year-end,” wrote Bank of America analyst Paul Ciana in a note published Monday.
The Republican And Q1 Effects
The median return during Republican first years is -10.11%, and the winning ratio drops to 36.36%, highlighting the increased likelihood of losses.
The early months of a presidential year have also been tough for markets. From inauguration in late January to the end of March, the S&P 500’s median return is -0.09%, with gains recorded only 50% of the time.
Trump 2017: An Exception to the Rule
President-elect Donald Trump's first year in 2017 bucked these historical trends, delivering exceptional market performance.
From his inauguration to the end of March, the S&P 500 gained 4.2%, outperforming historical averages for both first presidential years and Republican presidencies. By year-end, the index had surged 19.40%, marking a robust first-year performance.
|Metric
|Normal Year (1928-2023)
|First Presidential Year
|First Republican Presidential Year
|Trump 2017
|Median Annual Return
|+11.00%
|+8.44%
|-10.11%
|+19.40%
|Winning Annual Trades (%)
|67.37%
|58.33%
|36.36%
|Max Annual Gain
|+48.02%
|+48.02%
|+30.65%
|+19.40%
|Max Annual Loss
|-48.77%
|-37.68%
|-18.09%
|0.00%
|Median Return (Inauguration-end Q1)
|+1.68%
|-4.99%
|+0.08%
|+4.20%
|Winning trades (Inauguration-end Q1)
|63.54%
|50%
|54.55%
Read Next:
- Tariffs Or More Energy: Analyst Warns Of High Costs, Limited Capacity If Europe Bows To Trump’s LNG Push
