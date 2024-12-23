Palantir Vs. Lockheed: A Tech-Fueled Showdown In The $850 Billion Defense Market

December 23, 2024
Zinger Key Points
  • Palantir leads a tech coalition challenging Lockheed Martin in the $850 billion U.S. defense market.
  • PLTR stock has surged 350% in a year, while LMT stock struggles with bearish technical signals and oversold status.

Battle lines are drawn in the defense sector. On one side, Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR riding high on a meteoric stock surge of over 350% this year. On the other, defense titan Lockheed Martin Corp LMT, grappling with sluggish stock performance and stiff competition from a rising tech consortium.

The Disruptor: Palantir

Palantir, alongside Anduril Industries, is leading a groundbreaking coalition with Elon Musk‘s SpaceX and OpenAI to revolutionize the $850 billion U.S. defense market. The goal? Outpace traditional contractors by integrating AI-powered solutions and autonomous systems.

Palantir's AI Platform already works seamlessly with Anduril’s Lattice software, signaling a shift toward modern, agile defense technologies.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Technically, PLTR stock is on a tear. Its share price of $80.55 is comfortably above the eight, 20 and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs), signaling strong bullish momentum. However, with a relative strength index (RSI) of 70.81, it's entering overbought territory—a red flag for cautious investors.

Read Also: Palantir Defies Gravity: Army Deal, Nasdaq 100 Spotlight Fuel Rally

The Titan: Lockheed Martin

Meanwhile, Lockheed is feeling the heat.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

The defense giant's stock, at $489.02, is below key moving averages, including its 200-day SMA of $510.22, indicating bearish sentiment. A relative strength index (RSI) of 29.59 suggests the stock is oversold, leaving a sliver of hope for a bounce-back.

Despite its legacy status and deep-rooted Pentagon ties, Lockheed faces mounting pressure to adapt as rivals like Palantir challenge its dominance with innovative, cost-efficient technologies.

The Verdict

Palantir's agility and tech-first approach make it a compelling contender in a sector ripe for disruption. Lockheed, however, isn't out of the fight—its oversold status might attract value-driven investors betting on a rebound.

As the defense industry evolves, this tech-versus-tradition showdown is one stock battle investors can't afford to ignore.

The question remains: Can Lockheed innovate fast enough to fend off Palantir's charge, or is this the dawn of a new era?

