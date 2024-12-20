Winnebago Industries Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO will release earnings results for its first quarter fiscal 2025, before the opening bell on Friday, Dec. 20.

Analysts expect the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at 20 cents per share, down from $1.06 per share in the year-ago period. Winnebago projects to report revenue of $672.23 million for the recent quarter, compared to $763 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 18, Winnebago announced that the company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of 34 cents per share.

Winnebago shares gained 0.4% to close at $51.93 on Thursday.

Northcoast Research analyst John Healy upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy on Nov. 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Truist Securities analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $68 to $64 on Oct. 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

BMO Capital analyst Tristan Thomas-Martin maintained an Outperform rating and decreased the price target from $75 to $70 on Oct. 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $70 to $64 on Oct. 24. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Roth MKM analyst Scott Stember maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $70 to $59 on June 21. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

