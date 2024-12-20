Carnival Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Carnival Corporation CCL will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Friday, Dec. 20.

Analysts expect the Miami, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at 7 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 7 cents per share. Carnival projects quarterly revenue of $5.93 billion, compared to $5.4 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 30, Carnival posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.16 per share. The company posted quarterly sales of $7.90 billion versus expectations of $7.83 billion.

Carnival shares gained 1.5% to close at $25.18 on Thursday.

Wells Fargo analyst Daniel Politzer maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $25 to $30 on Dec. 16. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $26 to $31 on Dec. 13. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Citigroup analyst James Hardiman maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $28 to $30 on Dec. 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $27 to $32 on Dec. 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $24 to $32 on Dec. 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

