IonQ Positioned To Dominate Quantum Computing Era: Analyst Highlights Unique Trapped-Ion Advantage

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
December 19, 2024 1:11 PM | 1 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • D.A. Davidson initiates IonQ with a Buy rating, citing its scalable trapped-ion qubit tech and QCaaS potential.
  • IonQ's architecture offers reliability and precision, addressing classical computing limits in complex problem-solving.

D.A. Davidson & Co. analyst Alexander Platt initiated coverage on IonQ, Inc. IONQ with a Buy rating and price target of $50.

The analyst sees IonQ as a standout pure-play investment poised to benefit from the quantum computing sector’s rapid expansion, fueled by the limitations of classical computing in tackling complex problems.

IonQ’s core advantage lies in its trapped-ion qubit architecture, which delivers superior reliability, accuracy, and scalability compared to rival designs, adds the analyst.

Platt says that unlike IBM, Google, and others facing challenges with inconsistencies and short operational lifespans, IonQ leverages stable atomic properties for greater precision and extended performance times.

This approach reduces errors, enables more complex calculations, and simplifies system connectivity, allowing IonQ to tackle a wider array of problems effectively, writes the analyst.

The analyst says that Quantum Computing as a Service offers significant growth potential by providing access to quantum processing units without the need for upfront hardware investment.

IonQ’s Quantum Cloud platform and Hybrid Services allow enterprises to leverage quantum-enhanced solutions and integrate quantum and classical computing, adds the analyst.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Defiance Quantum ETF QTUM and Spear Alpha ETF SPRX.

Price Action: IONQ shares are down 0.67% at $37.25 at the last check Thursday.

Read Next:

Image: Courtesy of IonQ.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
Analyst ColorEquitiesMid CapNewsPrice TargetInitiationTop StoriesAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasBriefsExpert IdeasStories That Matter
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved