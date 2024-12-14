Crypto Market Predicted To Surge To All-Time Highs By Late 2025, But A 30% Drop In Bitcoin Prices Could Come First

Asset manager VanEck has projected a significant upswing in the cryptocurrency market, anticipating record highs by the end of 2025. This prediction outlines expectations for Bitcoin BTC/USD to reach approximately $180,000 and Ethereum ETH/USD to exceed $6,000.

What Happened: According to Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, the firm foresees a 30% retracement in Bitcoin prices before these highs, with altcoins potentially experiencing sharper declines of up to 60% during market consolidation in the summer.

VanEck also predicts the U.S. will adopt a Bitcoin strategic reserve in 2025, with regulators approving more crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), boosting institutional adoption.

This includes new SEC leadership approving multiple spot crypto ETPs, with Ethereum ETPs featuring staking and both Ethereum and Bitcoin ETPs allowing in-kind transactions and redemptions.

See Also: Bitcoin’s Next Move: $105,000 Or $85,000? Poll Finds Over 60% Say…

Why It Matters: The cryptocurrency market has been a focal point for analysts and investors alike, with predictions of significant growth by 2025. A recent analysis highlighted Bitcoin’s potential to reach a minimum of $175,000, despite market fluctuations. This aligns with VanEck’s optimistic outlook.

However, the path to these highs may not be smooth. Analyst Michaël van de Poppe warned of potential flash crashes, suggesting strategic entry points for investors during these dips. This sentiment was echoed in another report indicating that Bitcoin and Ethereum are nearing critical buying levels.

Additionally, Bitcoin’s role in global economic strategies is evolving. At a recent conference, Anthony Pompliano emphasized Bitcoin’s potential as a sovereignty strategy, highlighting its use as a hedge against sanctions and its growing influence on national financial resilience.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock