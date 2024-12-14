Bitcoin's 2025 Price Target Set At $175K Minimum, Analyst Predicts

Bitcoin’s BTC/USD price trajectory continues to capture attention as analysts forecast significant gains by 2025. Despite recent market fluctuations, experts maintain a bullish outlook, projecting substantial growth in the coming years.

What Happened: Bitcoin has consistently closed above $95,000 since Nov. 27, indicating robust investor interest. Despite market volatility, an Ernst and Young consultant remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s 2025 price potential.

Danny Marques, a researcher in the Bitcoin mining sector, shared insights from a study examining Bitcoin’s past bull cycles. The study analyzed Bitcoin’s post-halving performance and projected targets using Fibonacci extensions.

Marques noted that Bitcoin historically peaks around certain Fibonacci levels, with the minimum target for each cycle being the 1.618 level.

"During the last 3 cycles, Bitcoin has hit the 1.618 fib EVERY single time, just a fact. So with that in mind, we can deduce that the 1.618 fib for this cycle is a base case target at $173k. This represents a +78% move from current price," he said.

Assuming stable macroeconomic conditions, Marques anticipates Bitcoin’s price could range between $173,646 and $461,135 in 2025. This prediction is based on previous cycle patterns and Fibonacci analysis.

Many are curious at what price will #Bitcoin top this cycle. Let's evaluate prior cycle tops to assess 👇



I will start out with my $BTC target for 2025, at a minimum: $173,646



Using fibonacci levels to "back-test" the last 3 cycles we can deduce that Bitcoin has topped near the… pic.twitter.com/WYxTN80bPy — Danny Marques | Investing Informant 📊📈 (@Invst_Informant) December 12, 2024

Meanwhile, On-Chain College, an anonymous Bitcoin analyst, observed that Bitcoin miners are holding onto their BTC more than ever.

The analyst highlighted a significant decrease in miners’ net position change, dropping from 41,000 BTC in January 2021 to 3,700 BTC in December. This shift indicates a trend of miners retaining their Bitcoin rather than selling for immediate profit.

Bitcoin Miner Net Position Change



TL;DR Miners are diamond handing their BTC.



During the big bull run in 2021, we saw miners change their net position by as high as 41K BTC over a month change period.



Since the BTC price was 3 to 4 times lower in 2021, we could rationally say… pic.twitter.com/K3amevqHJR — On-Chain College (@OnChainCollege) December 12, 2024

Why It Matters: The bullish predictions come amid a backdrop of recent market corrections.

Leading cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe warned of potential “4-6 flash crashes” as Bitcoin approached $100,000. Despite these anticipated drops, van de Poppe suggested these could offer strategic entry points for investors.

Furthermore, Bitcoin’s role as a financial tool is evolving. At the Benzinga Future of Digital Assets conference, Anthony Pompliano emphasized Bitcoin’s potential as a sovereignty strategy.

He highlighted its growing influence in global economic strategies and as a hedge against sanctions, particularly in light of geopolitical events like the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Price Action: Bitcoin is currently trading at $101,789, up 1.58% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

