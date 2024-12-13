What's Going On With Costco Stock Friday?

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST is trading higher on Friday. The company reported earnings for the 2025 fiscal-year first-quarter after the bell on Thursday.
The Details: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.82, beating analyst estimates of $3.79. In addition, Costco reported sales of $62.15 billion, beating analyst estimates of $62.08 billion and representing a 7.5% year-over-year increase.
The company also reported overall comparable sales growth of 5.2%, with the U.S. at 5.2%, Canada at 5.8%, other international regions at 4.7% and e-commerce at 13.0%. These figures exclude the impacts of changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.
Costco highlighted that its earnings included a $100 million tax benefit, equivalent to 22 cents per diluted share, stemming from stock-based compensation. In addition, the company noted that it operates 897 warehouses across the globe, including 617 in the United States and 109 in Canada.
Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.
- Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating on Costco and maintained a $1050 price target.
- Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an Outperform rating on Costco and raised the price target from $1020 to $1030.
- Roth MKM analyst Bill Kirk maintained a Neutral rating on Costco and raised the price target from $755 to $907.
- BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained an Outperform rating on Costco and raised the price target from $1075 to $1175.
- Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine maintained a Buy rating on Costco and raised the price target from $1005 to $1095.
COST Price Action: At the time of writing, Costco stock is trading 1.01% higher at $997.50, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
