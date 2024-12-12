Why Community Health Systems (CYH) Stock Is Falling

Community Health Systems Inc CYH shares are trading lower by 7% to $3.38 Thursday afternoon. The company announced a definitive agreement to sell its North Carolina Hospital to Duke Health for approximately $280 million.

What Else: Community Health Systems announced that a subsidiary has entered a definitive agreement to sell the 123-bed Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville, N.C., and related businesses to Duke Health for approximately $280 million, pending adjustments.

The transaction, expected to close in first-quarter 2025, is subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions. The sale aligns with the company’s previously discussed plans for potential divestitures, as highlighted during its third-quarter 2024 earnings call.

