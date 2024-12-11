Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike After Inflation Data Matches Expectations: Top Analyst Foresees New BTC ATH If It Stays Above This Level

Leading cryptocurrencies rallied Wednesday after in-line inflation data boosted expectations of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 7:30 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+5.03%
|$100,927.86
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|+6.42%
|$3,828.77
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|+6.38%
|$0.4121
What Happened: Following a minor pullback, Bitcoin reclaimed the $100,000 mark, while Ethereum returned to the $3,800 territory.
Bitcoin's upswing catalyzed the rest of the market, as the altcoin dominance increased by 4.41% over the last 24 hours.
Cryptocurrency liquidations surpassed $240 million in the last 24 hours, with $154 million in leveraged shorts getting wiped out.
Over $400 million in shorts risked liquidation on Binance if Bitcoin rises to $104,000.
Bitcoin's Open Interest surged by 4.90% in the last 24 hours. Interestingly, the number of traders shorting the asset rose dramatically in the last 24 hours, implying a greater expectation of another dip.
Market sentiment returned to the "Extreme Greed" zone, as per the Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index, lending credence to the pullback narrative.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 7:30 p.m. ET)
|Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
|+27.97%
|$1.32
|Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)
|+22.87%
|$1.92
|Sui (SUI)
|+21.35%
|$4.47
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.61 trillion, surging 5.02% over the last 24 hours.
The stock market rebounded sharply after consecutive days of losses. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.77% to close at a record high of 20,034.89. The S&P 500 rallied 0.82%, ending at 6,084.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, closed another day in the red, slipping 0.22% to 44,148.56.
The tech rally was supported by electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc.’s TSLA stock hitting all-time highs after a 5.93% spike.
Additionally, November's Consumer Price Index matched analyst's expectations, prompting traders to raise the likelihood of a 25 basis point rate cut in next week's Federal Reserve meeting to 98.6% from 88.9% a day before, per CME FedWatch data.
Analyst Notes: Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe stated that Bitcoin was headed to new all-time highs in the coming days if it managed to stay above the $97,844 resistance level.
Another widely followed analyst, known by their pseudonym venturefounder, predicted Ethereum to hit $4,900 "very soon" as it reclaimed the $3,800 level as support.
The analyst also set price targets of $5,349, $6,457, and $7,238 by the first quarter of 2025.
Photo by CMP_NZ on Shutterstock
