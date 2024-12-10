Tim Kuniskis To Return To Lead Ram Trucks Days After Stellantis CEO's Departure: Report

Former Stellantis STLA executive Tim Kuniskis is reportedly returning to the company to lead its Ram Trucks brand merely days after Carlos Tavares resigned as company CEO.

What Happened: Kuniskis retired from the company in May after leading both Ram and Dodge. However, he is now returning to lead Ram, CNBC reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Chris Feuell, who had been leading Ram and Chrysler brands will now oversee Ram and Alfa Romeo, the report said. Alfa Romeo for North America chief Larry Dominique, meanwhile, will depart.

Benzinga has reached out to Stellantis for comment but is yet to receive a response as of the time of publishing this story.

Why It Matters: Tavares resigned from the company earlier this month following the company’s struggles with sales in the U.S. market. Stellantis then said that it is in the process of appointing a new permanent CEO which will close by the first half of 2025.

In the third quarter, Stellantis’ volumes of vehicles delivered to dealers, distributors, or directly to retail and fleet customers in North America declined by about 170,000 units, or about 36%, compared to the corresponding period last year.

Net revenue from the region subsequently fell by 42% to 12.4 billion euros (approx. $13.10 billion.)

Photo courtesy: Stellantis