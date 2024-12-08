December 8, 2024 11:37 PM 1 min read

Google Sues Federal Agency For Supervising Payments App That No Longer Exists

Follow
Comments

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has ordered federal supervision of Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL GOOG Google Payment Corp on Friday.

The order follows customer complaints about Google Pay and its discontinued peer-to-peer service. The CFPB raised concerns about Google's handling of erroneous transactions and fraud prevention.

It claims Google failed to investigate errors properly and prevent fraud. Google has filed a lawsuit to challenge the decision, calling it government overreach, according to Reuters. The company argues that the service is no longer available in the U.S. Despite this, the CFPB insists the order stands and may still conduct an examination.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

GOOG Logo
GOOGAlphabet Inc
$176.241.11%
Overview Rating:
Good
62.5%
Technicals Analysis
100
0100
Financials Analysis
40
0100
Overview
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$174.601.14%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsLegalMarketsTechConsumer Financial Protection BureauKaustubh Bagalkote
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved